Fri, 14 Feb 2020

News RELEASES

International

Trump weighs into former White House chief of staff

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump assailed his former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, on Thursday after Kelly ...

US Senate Votes to Curb Trump's Iran War Powers

CAPITOL HIILL - A handful of Republican senators joined their Democratic colleagues Thursday to pass a resolution calling on President ...

WHO: Spike in Coronavirus Due to Reclassification of Suspected Cases

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The World Health Organization says the dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus cases in China's Hubei ...

467,361 cyber crime complaints recorded in U.S. in 2019

Internet-enabled crimes and scams show no signs of letting up, according to data released by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint ...

Coronavirus: The latest disease to fuel mistrust, fear and racism

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China, stories of courage and strength have captured our collective ...

Trump may require Congressional approval to take America to war

WASHINGTON - U.S. lawmakers are poised to revive the debate over ground rules for a potential conflict with Iran, more ...

Business

Business as usual for McClatchy newspapers, despite bankruptcy filing

SACRAMENTO, California - McClatchy newspapers on Thursday filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to restructure its business.The company's first newspaper ...

Wall Street slips after UK finance minister quits

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the states sank on Thursday due to profit-taking, and also to renewed fears ...

Australian stocks move higher, elsewhere markets retreat

SYDNEY, Australia - Only the Australian stock market made gains on Thursday. Most Asian bourses were held back on the ...

Dish Network Corp., a big winner in New York court decision

The $26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint will proceed after it a challenge in court by more than a ...

Number of Russian-born individuals making it in international politics

Russians have made their home in countries all over the world - but only a handful who were born in ...

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts cops fine over Australian marketing methods

SYDNEY, Australia - Vacation time-share giant Wyndham has been hit with a hefty fine over its telemarketing activities in Australia.The ...

Movie Review

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D