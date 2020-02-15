Sat, 15 Feb 2020

International

Trump weighs into former White House chief of staff

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump assailed his former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, on Thursday after Kelly ...

US Senate Votes to Curb Trump's Iran War Powers

CAPITOL HIILL - A handful of Republican senators joined their Democratic colleagues Thursday to pass a resolution calling on President ...

WHO: Spike in Coronavirus Due to Reclassification of Suspected Cases

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The World Health Organization says the dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus cases in China's Hubei ...

467,361 cyber crime complaints recorded in U.S. in 2019

Internet-enabled crimes and scams show no signs of letting up, according to data released by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint ...

Armenia wants to stamp out fake news, spreading of false information

Armenia's government is taking steps to rein in the country's media, much of which has adopted an adversarial - and, ...

Coronavirus: The latest disease to fuel mistrust, fear and racism

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China, stories of courage and strength have captured our collective ...

Business

Asian stocks mixed, Nikkei 225 sinks on coronavirus death

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks and currencies were mixed in Asia on Friday. A shock increase in the number of new ...

Business as usual for McClatchy newspapers, despite bankruptcy filing

SACRAMENTO, California - McClatchy newspapers on Thursday filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to restructure its business.The company's first newspaper ...

Wall Street slips after UK finance minister quits

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the states sank on Thursday due to profit-taking, and also to renewed fears ...

Australian stocks move higher, elsewhere markets retreat

SYDNEY, Australia - Only the Australian stock market made gains on Thursday. Most Asian bourses were held back on the ...

Dish Network Corp., a big winner in New York court decision

The $26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint will proceed after it a challenge in court by more than a ...

Number of Russian-born individuals making it in international politics

Russians have made their home in countries all over the world - but only a handful who were born in ...

