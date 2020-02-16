South Korea's Inbee Park shot her highest score of the tournament by five strokes on Sunday but still cruised to victory, claiming the Women's Australian Open by three strokes in Adelaide for her first win in nearly two years.

Park, 31, claimed her 20th career victory -- her first since the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in March of 2018 -- and earned $195,000, after shooting a 3-over-par 74 in Sunday. She finished at 14-under 278 for the tournament, three strokes ahead of American Amy Olson, who shot 70.

"It's been eight years since I've came here, so I'm really happy to be back playing here in Australia, (in front of) Australian fans, and to be holding the trophy is even more special," Park told reporters afterward.

Perrine Delacour of France shot 73 to finish alone in third place at 10 under, while China's Yu Liu (73) and American Marina Alex (75) tied for fourth another stroke back.

South Korea's Ayean Cho, 19, began the day three strokes back in second place but shot 77 to finish tied for sixth at 8 under. Cho also had a tough finish at the ISPS Handa Vic Open last week, when she held the lead going into the final round only to shoot 9-over 81 and finish in a tie for 16th.

Park opened with a bogey but got back into red figures on the day with birdies at Nos. 3 and 4. She would remain at 16 under for the tournament until a bogey at No. 9. On the back nine, she collected five pars and two bogeys before birdieing the par-5 17th, stabilizing the lead and allowing for an easy finish at 18.

Park tapped in for par at the par-4 18th before raising her arms in celebration. After sharing a hug with her caddie and then with Cho, Park was mobbed by friends with spraying bottles of champagne on the green.

"The moment I came here, and I saw this golf course for one time, I just fell in love with it," Park said. "... This golf course was in a pristine condition, nothing else to ask for."

Park is the second player from South Korea to total 20-plus LPGA Tour victories, behind only Se Ri Pak (25).

