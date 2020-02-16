Sun, 16 Feb 2020

International

Strong opposition for Trump Middle East peace initiative from Turkey

ISLAMABAD - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a visit to Pakistan Friday, reiterated strong opposition to U.S. President Donald ...

Israeli missiles hit targets near Damascus

JERUSALEM - Syria says that Israel attacked five separate targets near Damascus with missiles from the Golan Heights. Israel did ...

Renewed search for nine-year old girl who went missing 20 years ago

It was 20 years ago on Friday that Asha Degree, a shy 9-year-old North Carolina girl, went missing in the ...

Prosecution case against Cardinal Pell running into difficulties

MELBOURNE, Victoria - The case involving Cardinal George Pell has two wings. In truth, there are many pointers to Pell's ...

Nature breaks suggested to reduce stress levels at work

TOKYO, Japan - Need a solution to calm your mind amid hectic workplace stress? Surprisingly, a potted plant placed right ...

Manchester City angrily denounces being banned for 2 seasons

MANCHESTER, UK - English Premier League club Manchester City will appeal the two-seasons ban from European competitions it has copped ...

Business

Pentagon asks Oshkosh Defense to supply Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin - Oshkosh Defense, LLC has been awarded a $407.3 million modification to contract to procure Joint Light Tactical ...

Wall Street ends with a wobble

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday as the ebb and flows of the coronavirus news ...

Asian stocks mixed, Nikkei 225 sinks on coronavirus death

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks and currencies were mixed in Asia on Friday. A shock increase in the number of new ...

Business as usual for McClatchy newspapers, despite bankruptcy filing

SACRAMENTO, California - McClatchy newspapers on Thursday filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to restructure its business.The company's first newspaper ...

Mixed reviews from unions on plans to ease Eskom woes

Unions have given mixed responses to interventions detailed by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of Nation address to address ...

Movie Review

