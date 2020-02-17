Mon, 17 Feb 2020

News RELEASES

Strong opposition for Trump Middle East peace initiative from Turkey

ISLAMABAD - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a visit to Pakistan Friday, reiterated strong opposition to U.S. President Donald ...

Israeli missiles hit targets near Damascus

JERUSALEM - Syria says that Israel attacked five separate targets near Damascus with missiles from the Golan Heights. Israel did ...

Renewed search for nine-year old girl who went missing 20 years ago

It was 20 years ago on Friday that Asha Degree, a shy 9-year-old North Carolina girl, went missing in the ...

Prosecution case against Cardinal Pell running into difficulties

MELBOURNE, Victoria - The case involving Cardinal George Pell has two wings. In truth, there are many pointers to Pell's ...

Nature breaks suggested to reduce stress levels at work

TOKYO, Japan - Need a solution to calm your mind amid hectic workplace stress? Surprisingly, a potted plant placed right ...

Manchester City angrily denounces being banned for 2 seasons

MANCHESTER, UK - English Premier League club Manchester City will appeal the two-seasons ban from European competitions it has copped ...

Pentagon asks Oshkosh Defense to supply Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin - Oshkosh Defense, LLC has been awarded a $407.3 million modification to contract to procure Joint Light Tactical ...

Wall Street ends with a wobble

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday as the ebb and flows of the coronavirus news ...

Asian stocks mixed, Nikkei 225 sinks on coronavirus death

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks and currencies were mixed in Asia on Friday. A shock increase in the number of new ...

Business as usual for McClatchy newspapers, despite bankruptcy filing

SACRAMENTO, California - McClatchy newspapers on Thursday filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to restructure its business.The company's first newspaper ...

Zim industry capacity utilisation could fall to 27% in 2020

Zimbabwe industry's capacity utilisation contracted to 36.4% in 2019 and could fall further if the southern African country's policy direction ...

The Driller Killer
Driller Killer