Tue, 18 Feb 2020

Syrian conflict "reaching horrifying new level"

DAMASCUS, Syria - Tensions in Syria have reached breaking point again. Syrian government attacks in Ilib province, Israeli attacks on ...

China: Covid-19 Not as Deadly as Other Coronaviruses

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - China has published new data on more than 44,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which show the disease ...

Taliban confident of reaching deal with U.S. by end of month

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - The Taliban appeared confident Monday it will sign a peace agreement with the United States by the ...

Renegade Catholic order offered money to abused victim to lie

MILAN - The cardinal's response was not what Yolanda Martinez had expected - or could abide.Her son had been sexually ...

Ring of Fire next front in battle for Indigenous legal orders

The struggle over the mineral deposits in Ontario's Ring of Fire has taken a surprising turn.With all eyes on British ...

Palestinian PM: Trump's Mideast Plan 'Will be Buried'

MUNICH - The Palestinian prime minister lashed out Sunday at U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to end the Mideast conflict, ...

All major stock markets in Asia hit the skids Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Sentiment soured on Asian bourses on Tuesday with all the major indices heading south.Apple weighed on markets ...

Amazon founder to donate billions to combat climate change

NEW YORK, New York - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he will give $10 billion of his own money to ...

Stocks in Europe and Britain make solid gains, U.S. markets shut

LONDON, UK - Shares in the UK and Europe were on the rise on Monday, although markets were quiet with ...

Securities and Exchange Board of India to allow fintech products tests

MUMBAI, India - Stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday decided to allow live ...

Yen and Japanese stocks weaken as economy drops to 6-year low

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares in Japan sank on Monday as the country's economy recorded its slowest quarterly growth in six ...

New York state not to appeal $26 billion telco merger case

NEW YORK, New York - The State of New York will not be appealing the case it jointly pursued with ...

