Wed, 19 Feb 2020

News RELEASES

Two Saudi babies abducted from hospital in 1990s returned to families

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia - A baby boy kidnapped from hospital 3 hours after he was born more than twenty years ...

Syrian conflict "reaching horrifying new level"

DAMASCUS, Syria - Tensions in Syria have reached breaking point again. Syrian government attacks in Ilib province, Israeli attacks on ...

China: Covid-19 Not as Deadly as Other Coronaviruses

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - China has published new data on more than 44,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which show the disease ...

Taliban confident of reaching deal with U.S. by end of month

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - The Taliban appeared confident Monday it will sign a peace agreement with the United States by the ...

Renegade Catholic order offered money to abused victim to lie

MILAN - The cardinal's response was not what Yolanda Martinez had expected - or could abide.Her son had been sexually ...

Ring of Fire next front in battle for Indigenous legal orders

The struggle over the mineral deposits in Ontario's Ring of Fire has taken a surprising turn.With all eyes on British ...

Europe's biggest bank to restructure in major reorganization

HONG KONG - HSBC, the largest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, said on Tuesday it plans to cut as ...

All major stock markets in Asia hit the skids Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Sentiment soured on Asian bourses on Tuesday with all the major indices heading south.Apple weighed on markets ...

Amazon founder to donate billions to combat climate change

NEW YORK, New York - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he will give $10 billion of his own money to ...

Securities and Exchange Board of India to allow fintech products tests

MUMBAI, India - Stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday decided to allow live ...

New York state not to appeal $26 billion telco merger case

NEW YORK, New York - The State of New York will not be appealing the case it jointly pursued with ...

Twenty-two Syrian companies in UAE for Gulfood exhibition

DUBAI, UAE - The 25th Gulfood, which is considered one of the largest food exhibitions in the world has started ...

