Wed, 19 Feb 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
56
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik gets presidential pardon from Trump

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. ...

European warships told to avoid rescuing people trying to flee Libya

It is a craven, indefensible choice. On Tuesday, European Union foreign ministers agreed to launch a mission in the Mediterranean ...

Two Saudi babies abducted from hospital in 1990s returned to families

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia - A baby boy kidnapped from hospital 3 hours after he was born more than twenty years ...

Syrian conflict "reaching horrifying new level"

DAMASCUS, Syria - Tensions in Syria have reached breaking point again. Syrian government attacks in Ilib province, Israeli attacks on ...

China: Covid-19 Not as Deadly as Other Coronaviruses

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - China has published new data on more than 44,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which show the disease ...

Taliban confident of reaching deal with U.S. by end of month

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - The Taliban appeared confident Monday it will sign a peace agreement with the United States by the ...

Business

Section
NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik gets presidential pardon from Trump

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. ...

U.S. stocks largely weaker, greenback in demand

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was sharply weaker on Tuesday, joining a global meltdown in stocks. Only the ...

Europe's biggest bank to restructure in major reorganization

HONG KONG - HSBC, the largest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, said on Tuesday it plans to cut as ...

Amazon founder to donate billions to combat climate change

NEW YORK, New York - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he will give $10 billion of his own money to ...

Securities and Exchange Board of India to allow fintech products tests

MUMBAI, India - Stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday decided to allow live ...

New York state not to appeal $26 billion telco merger case

NEW YORK, New York - The State of New York will not be appealing the case it jointly pursued with ...

Movie Review

Darkest Hour