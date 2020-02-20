Thu, 20 Feb 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
51
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
WHO declares 'progress' in fight against coronavirus

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday hailed "tremendous progress" in the fight against the deadly new coronavirus since it emerged ...

Whereabouts of concelebrating priests not established at Pell trial

Dr Chris Friel takes another peek at one of the aspects that form part of the child sexual abuse case ...

NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik gets presidential pardon from Trump

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. ...

European warships told to avoid rescuing people trying to flee Libya

It is a craven, indefensible choice. On Tuesday, European Union foreign ministers agreed to launch a mission in the Mediterranean ...

Two Saudi babies abducted from hospital in 1990s returned to families

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia - A baby boy kidnapped from hospital 3 hours after he was born more than twenty years ...

Syrian conflict "reaching horrifying new level"

DAMASCUS, Syria - Tensions in Syria have reached breaking point again. Syrian government attacks in Ilib province, Israeli attacks on ...

Business

Section
Wall Street makes solid gains as coronavirus fears recede

NEW YORK, New York - U. S. stocks were solidly higher on Wednesday. The dollar too made good ground, particularly ...

International court overturns appeal, Yukos shareholders win billions

MOSCOW, Russia - An international appeals court in the Netherlands has ordered Russia to pay $50 billion in compensation to ...

Stocks in Asia on the rise, euro trades at 3-year low

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were broadly higher in Asia Wednesday, although in mainland China indices remained flat.The Chinese government's approach ...

U.S.-India trade deal not expected during Trump visit next week

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump has signalled that a "big trade" deal might not be on the agenda during ...

U.S. stocks largely weaker, greenback in demand

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was sharply weaker on Tuesday, joining a global meltdown in stocks. Only the ...

Europe's biggest bank to restructure in major reorganization

HONG KONG - HSBC, the largest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, said on Tuesday it plans to cut as ...

Movie Review

Nocturnal Animals