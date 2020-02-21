Fri, 21 Feb 2020

Former U.S. congressman denies Trump offer to WikiLeaks founder

LONDON, UK - The White House has denied a claim aired in a London court this week that President Donald ...

Israelis and Saudis reportedly discussing cooperation on air travel

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is having discussions about the implementation of direct flights from Tel ...

WHO declares 'progress' in fight against coronavirus

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday hailed "tremendous progress" in the fight against the deadly new coronavirus since it emerged ...

Whereabouts of concelebrating priests not established at Pell trial

Dr Chris Friel examines another of the many concerning aspects of the child sexual abuse case against Cardinal George Pell.This ...

NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik gets presidential pardon from Trump

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. ...

European warships told to avoid rescuing people trying to flee Libya

It is a craven, indefensible choice. On Tuesday, European Union foreign ministers agreed to launch a mission in the Mediterranean ...

Asian stocks boosted by big fall in coronavirus cases

SYDNEY, Australia - Encouraging news on the coronavirus front spurred a strong reaction on Asian stock markets on Thursday.The number ...

Hub for technology-based startups to be developed in Philippines

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Feb. 19 (PIA) - Silliman University (SU) and Ubix Corporation inked on Monday a deed of donation and ...

Wall Street makes solid gains as coronavirus fears recede

NEW YORK, New York - U. S. stocks were solidly higher on Wednesday. The dollar too made good ground, particularly ...

International court overturns appeal, Yukos shareholders win billions

MOSCOW, Russia - An international appeals court in the Netherlands has ordered Russia to pay $50 billion in compensation to ...

U.S.-India trade deal not expected during Trump visit next week

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump has signalled that a "big trade" deal might not be on the agenda during ...

U.S. stocks largely weaker, greenback in demand

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was sharply weaker on Tuesday, joining a global meltdown in stocks. Only the ...

