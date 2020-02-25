Tue, 25 Feb 2020

International

U.S. push to have Assange extradited intensifying

A fearless campaigner for democratic openness, or a criminal trying to avoid justice: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a highly ...

U.S. Mideast plan openly violates principles of international law

Nothing is further from a peace effort than the plan that Israel and the Donald Trump administration have concocted for ...

Russia suspected of blaming United States for coronavirus

U.S. government officials have suspected Russia of spreading fake news about the coronavirus, thus undermining international efforts to combat the ...

Racial minorities get behind Sanders in Nevada

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) posted a decisive victory in the Nevada caucuses Saturday, cementing his status as ...

Guterres criticizes war in Syria, demands political resolution

NEW YORK, New York - The head of the United Nations has issued a blunt message to warring parties in ...

Haitian leaders called on to reverse country's downfall

NEW YORK, New York - Leaders in Haiti must step up and end the political impasse between President Jovenel Mose ...

Business

Board diversity goes beyond recuiting women

Several European countries - including Norway, Germany, Finland, France ...

Government instability in Malaysia rocks Asian markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Dramatic political events in Malaysia, and a widening of coronavirus cases and deaths beyond China put the ...

Multi-billion dollar settlement lets Wells Fargo off the hook

Wells Fargo Bank is to pay $3 billion, which includes $500 million to be distributed to investors, to settle potential ...

Human rights defender in Yemen whose son was shot to death is honored

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - A Yemeni lawyer won the prestigious Martin Ennals Award for 2020 in recognition of her efforts to ...

Wall Street and the dollar drop sharply, world markets follow

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday as profit-taking hit the U.S. dollar, finally puncturing what ...

Open-air markets in Central asia driving economic growth

Central Asia's lively, open-air markets are a dead giveaway to economists: signs of a large informal sector, or "shadow economy."These ...

Movie Review

Gemini Man (4K UHD)