Tue, 25 Feb 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
45
Light Rain in Salisbury

International

Section
Iran slow to hold security forces to account over protests

BEIRUT, Lebanon - Iranian authorities have failed to hold security forces accountable for excessive and unlawful use of lethal force ...

Turmoil in Malaysia as PM Mahathir resigns

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned on Monday in a shock move after his political allies sought to bring down ...

WHO warns world to prepare for pandemic

GENEVA, Switzerland - The World Health Organization says the coronavirus outbreak does not yet fit the criterion for a pandemic ...

World stock markets shatter, Nasdaq loses 355 points

NEW YORK, New York - World stock markets shattered on Monday. Dramatic falls were sparked firstly in Asia when the ...

U.S. push to have Assange extradited intensifying

A fearless campaigner for democratic openness, or a criminal trying to avoid justice: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a highly ...

U.S. Mideast plan openly violates principles of international law

Nothing is further from a peace effort than the plan that Israel and the Donald Trump administration have concocted for ...

Business

Section
Japanese markets re-open after Monday's holiday, stocks sink

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia nose-dived on Tuesday, following on from a sharp sell-off on global markets overnight, during ...

Wife of Kobe Bryant hits helicopter firm with lawsuit

Los Angeles - Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa filed a lawsuit on Monday against the operators of the helicopter that crashed ...

World stock markets shatter, Nasdaq loses 355 points

NEW YORK, New York - World stock markets shattered on Monday. Dramatic falls were sparked firstly in Asia when the ...

Board diversity goes beyond recuiting women

Several European countries - including Norway, Germany, Finland, France ...

Multi-billion dollar settlement lets Wells Fargo off the hook

Wells Fargo Bank is to pay $3 billion, which includes $500 million to be distributed to investors, to settle potential ...

Human rights defender in Yemen whose son was shot to death is honored

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - A Yemeni lawyer won the prestigious Martin Ennals Award for 2020 in recognition of her efforts to ...

Movie Review

Gemini Man (4K UHD)