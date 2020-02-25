Tue, 25 Feb 2020

News RELEASES

International

Iran slow to hold security forces to account over protests

BEIRUT, Lebanon - Iranian authorities have failed to hold security forces accountable for excessive and unlawful use of lethal force ...

More than half virus cases in South Korea linked to religious group

WASHINGTON, DC - The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea skyrocketed to 833 on Monday, a roughly 27-fold increase ...

Turmoil in Malaysia as PM Mahathir resigns

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned on Monday in a shock move after his political allies sought to bring down ...

WHO warns world to prepare for pandemic

GENEVA, Switzerland - The World Health Organization says the coronavirus outbreak does not yet fit the criterion for a pandemic ...

U.S. push to have Assange extradited intensifying

A fearless campaigner for democratic openness, or a criminal trying to avoid justice: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a highly ...

U.S. Mideast plan openly violates principles of international law

Nothing is further from a peace effort than the plan that Israel and the Donald Trump administration have concocted for ...

Business

Japanese markets re-open after Monday's holiday, stocks sink

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia nose-dived on Tuesday, following on from a sharp sell-off on global markets overnight, during ...

Wife of Kobe Bryant hits helicopter firm with lawsuit

Los Angeles - Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa filed a lawsuit on Monday against the operators of the helicopter that crashed ...

Board diversity goes beyond recuiting women

Several European countries - including Norway, Germany, Finland, France ...

Multi-billion dollar settlement lets Wells Fargo off the hook

Wells Fargo Bank is to pay $3 billion, which includes $500 million to be distributed to investors, to settle potential ...

Human rights defender in Yemen whose son was shot to death is honored

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - A Yemeni lawyer won the prestigious Martin Ennals Award for 2020 in recognition of her efforts to ...

Ukraine's Crimean Tatar TV Asks EU For Money To Stay Afloat

Ukraine's only remaining Crimean Tatar television channel, ATR, has submitted a plea to the European Parliament and European Commission asking ...

Movie Review

Gemini Man (4K UHD)