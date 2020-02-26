Seoul [South Korea], Feb 26 (ANI): The first case of coronavirus or COVID-19 among the US armed forces has been registered in South Korea, according to the United States Forces Korea (USFK).

"A USFK soldier stationed at Camp Carroll tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time a US service member has tested positive for the virus. We're implementing all appropriate control measures to protect the force," USFK said in a tweet.

According to the latest data, there are 1146 cases of COVID-19 in South Korea, along with 11 fatalities, reported Sputnik.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had earlier warned Americans not to travel to South Korea.

Earlier on Tuesday, the federal health officials also warned that the coronavirus will certainly spread in the United States.

Meanwhile, Russia has also advised its citizens to avoid visiting South Korea, Italy and Iran due to the virus outbreak.

Coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing more than 2,600 deaths in the past few months. (ANI)