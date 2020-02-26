The U.S. has imposed new sanctions on 13 entities and individuals in China, Iraq, Russia and Turkey because of their support of Iran's missile program.

The State Department says those sanctioned include a Chinese individual named Luo Dingwen, who has also been involved in supplying sensitive items to Pakistan's missile program.

Others include Chinese and Turkish export and trading companies.

All 13 are accused of violating the 2000 Iran, North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act.

"The imposition of these measures underscores that Iran's missile program remains a significant proliferation concern," the State Department said Tuesday, adding that it is "consistent with our efforts to use all available measures to prevent Iran from advancing its missile capabilities."