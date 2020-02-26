Wed, 26 Feb 2020

International

Wall Street in panic-mode, Dow loses 1,910 points in two days

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks plunged again on Tuesday as fears the coronavirus could become a pandemic. The ...

Staging of Tokyo Olympics threatened by coronavirus

A senior International Olympic Committee member said this summer's Tokyo Olympics could be canceled if the coronavirus is not under ...

Iran slow to hold security forces to account over protests

BEIRUT, Lebanon - Iranian authorities have failed to hold security forces accountable for excessive and unlawful use of lethal force ...

More than half virus cases in South Korea linked to religious group

WASHINGTON, DC - The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea skyrocketed to 833 on Monday, a roughly 27-fold increase ...

Turmoil in Malaysia as PM Mahathir resigns

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned on Monday in a shock move after his political allies sought to bring down ...

WHO warns world to prepare for pandemic

GENEVA, Switzerland - The World Health Organization says the coronavirus outbreak does not yet fit the criterion for a pandemic ...

Business

Aussie shares sold off, Japan's Nikkei 225 drops 179 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stocks continued to be hammered on Wednesday, although there were signs the selling was beginning to ...

Walt Disney's world to be headed by Chapek

BURBANK, California - The Walt Disney Company has appointed Bob Chapek as CEO with immediate effect, replacing Bob Igor who ...

Electronic sports, a billion-dollar industry

Global esports revenue is set to exceed $1 billion in 2020, according to a report Tuesday from Newzoo."The esports market ...

Wife of Kobe Bryant hits helicopter firm with lawsuit

Los Angeles - Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa filed a lawsuit on Monday against the operators of the helicopter that crashed ...

Board diversity goes beyond recuiting women

Several European countries - including Norway, Germany, Finland, France ...

