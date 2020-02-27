QUEZON CITY, Feb. 27 (PIA)--Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID) issued a resolution imposing travel restrictions for passengers from North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea including Daegu City and Cheongdo County, effective immediately.

Duque said travel restrictions will be reviewed and re-evaluated in the next 48 hours based on new developments.

With respect to other parts of South Korea, the IATF shall conduct a risk assessment of the situation in the said country within 48 hours to analyze whether it is necessary to expand the travel ban thereto.

Duque said that Filipinos and their foreign spouses, children, and holders of permanent resident and diplomatic visas will be allowed entry, subject to existing screening and quarantine protocols.

The IATF has authorized Filipinos to travel to South Korea, provided that they are permanent residents, leaving for study, or are overseas Filipino workers. However, Duque said they need to execute and sign a declaration, signifying their knowledge and understanding of the risks involved, prior to their travel.

"The safety and security of Filipinos here and outside the Philippines remain our primary concern. Our countrymen's welfare is foremost in our minds as concerned officials discuss updates and recommendations on the management of the coronavirus," Duque said. (PIA-NCR