Emergency meeting of NATO follows death of dozens of Turkish forces

BRUSSELS, Belgium - NATO was holding an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Friday following the death of ...

Eruption of unprecedented size took place in universe, say scientists

PERTH, Western Australia - The biggest explosion in the universe after the Big Bang has been discovered by scientists studying ...

Philippines military focuses on self-reliance for when U.S. forces go

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine military said Thursday that its armed forces would survive and safeguard the nation from internal ...

Trump battles with public health concerns and public trust

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump faces a critical personal challenge in grappling with the new coronavirus outbreak: asking Americans ...

U.S. president describes trip to India as "very successful"

WASHINGTON, DC - United States President Donald Trump has described his India visit as "great" and "very successful.""Just landed. India ...

59% of Venezuelan housholds not in position to buy enough food

CARACAS, Venezuela - Hyperinflation in Venezuela means that roughly one-third ofthe population more than nine million people do not get ...

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plunges 946 points amidst global stocks rout

SYDNEY, Australia - The carnage on global markets continued on Friday as selling in Asia extended falls overnight.The Dow Jones ...

Pakistan halts flights to and from Iran

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan on Thursday announced the suspension of all flights to and from Iran -- the Middle Eastern ...

British employment figures, but growth in wages is non-existent

A first glance at the latest commentary from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on the UK labour market in ...

Could coronavirus really trigger a recession?

Fears are growing that the new coronavirus will infect the U.S. economy.A major U.S. stock market index posted its biggest ...

Google in $10 billion expansion across United States

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California - Google on Wednesday announced it will invest more than $10 billion in offices and data centers ...

