Pyongyang [North Korea], Feb 29 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised a joint strike drill of his military and expressed his "firm conviction" that the armed forces will steadily develop its combat capability.

Kim attended the drill held Friday "to judge the mobility and the firepower strike ability of the defence units on the front and in the eastern area," reported Yonhap News Agency citing North Korea state agency KCNA.

He expressed "his admiration for the combat capability of the units of the services of the KPA and defence units on the front and in the eastern area keeping themselves fully ready to go into action on a moment's notice," KCNA said.

"He expressed his firm conviction that the KPA which is boundlessly loyal to the Party's call would steadily develop its combat capability so as to definitely guarantee the victorious advance of the revolutionary cause of Juche and socialism with invincible military force," the agency added. (ANI)