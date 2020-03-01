Sun, 01 Mar 2020

International

Emergency meeting of NATO follows death of dozens of Turkish forces

BRUSSELS, Belgium - NATO was holding an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Friday following the death of ...

Eruption of unprecedented size took place in universe, say scientists

PERTH, Western Australia - The biggest explosion in the universe after the Big Bang has been discovered by scientists studying ...

Philippines military focuses on self-reliance for when U.S. forces go

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine military said Thursday that its armed forces would survive and safeguard the nation from internal ...

Trump battles with public health concerns and public trust

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump faces a critical personal challenge in grappling with the new coronavirus outbreak: asking Americans ...

FaZe Clan suspends Dubs indefinitely

FaZe Clan announced that Fortnite player Daniel "Dubs" Walsh has been suspended indefinitely after allegedly using a racist slur during ...

Washington State Reports 1st Coronavirus Death in US

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States was prepared for any circumstance arising from the coronavirus outbreak as U.S. ...

Business

Dow drops another 356 points to complete a disastrous week for stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Fears about the spreading coronavirus, which now has cases reported in nearly 60 countries around ...

Economic damage being wreaked by coronavirus mounting

TOKYO, Japan - A deepening health crisis became an economic one too Friday, with the virus outbreak sapping financial markets, ...

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plunges 946 points amidst global stocks rout

SYDNEY, Australia - The carnage on global markets continued on Friday as selling in Asia extended falls overnight.The Dow Jones ...

Pakistan halts flights to and from Iran

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan on Thursday announced the suspension of all flights to and from Iran -- the Middle Eastern ...

British employment figures good, but growth in wages is non-existent

A first glance at the latest commentary from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on the UK labour market in ...

Dheepan