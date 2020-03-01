The Atlanta Reign made their 2020 Overwatch League debut with a dominant 3-0 win against the Toronto Defiant on Saturday to open Week 4.

The Reign (1-0) have high expectations entering this season, predicted by many to be the top of the Atlantic South division. Atlanta showed that promise in oneof the most lopsided wins of the young season. Atlanta crushed Toronto (1-2) on Nepal 2-0 and full-held the Defiant on Blizzard World for a 1-0 win.

After the break, the Defiant showed some signs of life when they took a point off The Reign on Temple of Anubis on the back of some shenanigans from Lane "Surefour" Roberts' Symmetra. This wouldn't overcome Atlanta's reactive team composition highlighted by DPS Andrej "babybay" Francisty's Torbjorn and tank Blake "Gator" Scott's Orisa. Atlanta would take Temple of Anubis 2-1 and cap off an impressive season debut.

The hometown Houston Outlaws (0-5) did their best to comeback after a rough start against the London Spitfire (2-2), but couldn't complete the reverse sweep and fell 3-2. London started off strong with a 2-0 win on Busan and a 2-1 win on Blizzard World. After the break, Houston came back with a vengeance, taking Temple of Anubis 2-1 and Junkertown 3-2.

The Outlaws got a spark of life from returning DPS Jiri "LiNkzr" Masalin, who missed the first four games of the year due to illness. LiNkzr's Widowmaker created a problem for London, which struggled to adjust until the tiebreaker on Ilios. There, the Spitfire worked hard to disrupt LiNkzr, and the rest of the Outlaws couldn't capitalize, falling 2-1 and losing their fifth straight match.

In the first game of the day, the New York Excelsior (4-1) made a statement with a 3-0 win against the Florida Mayhem (1-2). After looking shaky for the last few weeks with the DPS duo of Jong-ryeol "Saebyeolbe" Park and Seung-jun "WhoRU" Lee, the Excelsior swapped in Hae-seong "Libero" Kim and Yeon-kwan "Nenne" Jeong for this series. This move paid off in spades: New York looked like the devastating, calculating powerhouse it had been since Day 1 of the Overwatch League.

The Excelsior dominated Ilios 2-0 with superior teamfighting and teamplay, took King's Row 4-3 and wrapped up the win with a 2-1 victory on Temple of Anubis to match the Philadelphia Fusion (4-0) with four wins on the season.

Week 4 continues from the Revention Music Center in Houston with four matches:

Boston Uprising vs Philadelphia Fusion

Paris Eternal vs Atlanta Reign

London Spitfire vs Florida Mayhem

Toronto Defiant vs Houston Outlaws

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

(Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 4-0, 12-4-0, 8

(Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, 4

(Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 1-0, 3-0-0, 3

(Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 1-0, 3-1-0, 2

(Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 4-1, 13-4-0, 9

(Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 2-1, 7-4-0, 3

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 1-1, 3-4-0, -1

(Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-1, 3-5-2, -2

(Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 2-2, 7-10-0, -3

(Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 1-2, 5-7-0, -2

(Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 1-2, 3-6-0, -3

(Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 1-3, 7-9-0, -2

(Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-1, 2-3-0, -1

(Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 0-2, 2-6-0, -4

(Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 0-5, 4-15-2, -11

--Field Level Media