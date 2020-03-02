Washington DC [USA], Mar 1 (ANI): Passengers travelling from countries at high risk of coronavirus would undergo health screening before boarding and upon arrival in the United States, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, a day after the country confirmed the first death from the virus.

"Coronavirus: In addition to screening travelers "prior to boarding" from certain designated high-risk countries, or areas within those countries, they will also be screened when they arrive in America. Thank you! @VP @SecAzar @CDCgov @CDCDirector" Trump tweeted.

The US reported its first death from coronavirus on Saturday, involving a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions. The country has announced additional travel restrictions affecting Iran, Italy, and South Korea in order to contain coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, and has since then spread to several countries across the world, including India.

The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency and said the global risk level remains high. (ANI)