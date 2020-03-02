Geneva [Switzerland], Mar 02 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed infections with the new strain of coronavirus outside China has reached 7,169, the World Health Organization said in a situation report on Sunday.

Five more countries -- Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Ireland, Monaco and Qatar -- have reported infections over the past day, raising the number of countries with confirmed cases to 58.

The death toll for these countries stands at 104 after 18 people succumbed to the COVID-19 disease in the past 24 hours. The fatalities were in Italy, South Korea and Iran.

In mainland China, the infected tally is estimated at 79,968. Of them 2,873 have died, according to WHO figures.

The health organization said the United Nations on Sunday released USD 15 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to help fund global efforts to contain the deadly outbreak. (Sputnik/ANI)