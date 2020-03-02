Mon, 02 Mar 2020

News RELEASES

International

U.S. and Taliban agree to end war in Afghanistan

DOHA, Qatar - The United States and the Taliban on Saturday signed a peace deal in Doha after months of ...

Malaysia has new prime minister, Mahathir out

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin, a Malay nationalist politician backed by the corruption-tarnished former ruling party, was sworn ...

U.S. woman attorney defrauded affluent friends and colleagues

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, United States - A Rhode Island woman who preyed on the trust of friends, family, and neighbors ...

Vast inconsistencies in describing scene of Pell 'crime'

In this note I assess the evidence regarding the claim that Pell's complainant had prior knowledge of the Priests' Sacristy, ...

Emergency meeting of NATO follows death of dozens of Turkish forces

BRUSSELS, Belgium - NATO was holding an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Friday following the death of ...

Eruption of unprecedented size took place in universe, say scientists

PERTH, Western Australia - The biggest explosion in the universe after the Big Bang has been discovered by scientists studying ...

Business

Panama Papers lands second U.S. conviction

A Massachusetts-based accountant who was charged along with three others in connection with a decades-long criminal scheme perpetrated by Mossack ...

Dow drops another 356 points to complete a disastrous week for stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Fears about the spreading coronavirus, which now has cases reported in nearly 60 countries around ...

Economic damage being wreaked by coronavirus mounting

TOKYO, Japan - A deepening health crisis became an economic one too Friday, with the virus outbreak sapping financial markets, ...

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plunges 946 points amidst global stocks rout

SYDNEY, Australia - The carnage on global markets continued on Friday as selling in Asia extended falls overnight.The Dow Jones ...

Pakistan halts flights to and from Iran

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan on Thursday announced the suspension of all flights to and from Iran -- the Middle Eastern ...

British employment figures good, but growth in wages is non-existent

A first glance at the latest commentary from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on the UK labour market in ...

Movie Review

Braveheart