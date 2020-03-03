Tue, 03 Mar 2020

Young girl gang-raped and murdered by 7 boys in India

BISWANATH, Assam, India - Assam Police on Monday arrested seven minors for allegedly raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in ...

U.S. and Taliban agree to end war in Afghanistan

DOHA, Qatar - The United States and the Taliban on Saturday signed a peace deal in Doha after months of ...

Malaysia has new prime minister, Mahathir out

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin, a Malay nationalist politician backed by the corruption-tarnished former ruling party, was sworn ...

U.S. woman attorney defrauded affluent friends and colleagues

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, United States - A Rhode Island woman who preyed on the trust of friends, family, and neighbors ...

Vast inconsistencies in describing scene of Pell 'crime'

In this note I assess the evidence regarding the claim that Pell's complainant had prior knowledge of the Priests' Sacristy, ...

US Death Toll Climbs to 6 as Viral Crisis Eases in China

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. climbed to six Monday and the disease ...

Bieber no passing fad, at 26 records keep coming

WASHINGTON, DC - Just recently, pop sensation Justin Bieber edged out Elvis Presley's record for seven No.1 top spots on ...

Australia's over-dependence on cars pushing transport emissions higher

At a time Australia is meant to be reducing its greenhouse emissions, the upward trend in transport sector emissions continues. ...

Panama Papers lands second U.S. conviction

A Massachusetts-based accountant who was charged along with three others in connection with a decades-long criminal scheme perpetrated by Mossack ...

Dow drops another 356 points to complete a disastrous week for stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Fears about the spreading coronavirus, which now has cases reported in nearly 60 countries around ...

Economic damage being wreaked by coronavirus mounting

TOKYO, Japan - A deepening health crisis became an economic one too Friday, with the virus outbreak sapping financial markets, ...

China Using Visas for Foreign Reporters as a Weapon, Group Says

BEIJING - The Chinese government has "weaponized" visas as part of a stepped-up campaign of pressure on foreign journalists operating ...

