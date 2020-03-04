Wed, 04 Mar 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
60
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Carnage as South African bus carrying pensioners and children crashes

BHISHO, South Africa - The death toll in the Eastern Cape bus crash has risen to 29, Transport Minister Fikile ...

Prominent Kazakh businessman granted parole

A judge at a court in northern Kazakhstan ruled on March 3 to grant parole to Mukhtar Dzhakishev, the ailing ...

Death toll in U.S. from deadly virus rises to six

The U.S. reported four more coronavirus deaths Monday, even as the number of new cases at the epicenter of the ...

Amy Klobuchar ends deream of becoming president, to back Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination Monday, with plans to endorse ...

Young girl gang-raped and murdered by 7 boys in India

BISWANATH, Assam, India - Assam Police on Monday arrested seven minors for allegedly raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in ...

U.S. and Taliban agree to end war in Afghanistan

DOHA, Qatar - The United States and the Taliban on Saturday signed a peace deal in Doha after months of ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks tumble after surprise cut in official interest rates

NEW YORK, New York - Despite a surprise cut in official interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve, stocks in ...

RBA slashes Australian interest rates, stocks jump

SYDNEY, Australia - As central banks around the world appear to be considering ways to stimulate their economies, in the ...

Legendary businessman Jack Welch passes away

Washington D.C. - Jack Welch, who led General Electric (GE) through 20 years of its greatest financial success and became ...

U.S. stocks have amazing day Monday, super strong rises across board

NEW YORK, New York - The downtrodden U.S. stock markets made a spectacular comeback on Tuesday. Having lost more than ...

Bieber no passing fad, at 26 records keep coming

WASHINGTON, DC - Just recently, pop sensation Justin Bieber edged out Elvis Presley's record for seven No.1 top spots on ...

Australia's over-dependence on cars pushing transport emissions higher

At a time Australia is meant to be reducing its greenhouse emissions, the upward trend in transport sector emissions continues. ...

Movie Review

The Salesman (Forushande)