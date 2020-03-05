Thu, 05 Mar 2020

International

Netanyahu beats Benny Gantz, still needs to build coalition

TEL AVIV, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has gained 36 seats in Monday's parliamentary elections, becoming ...

Carnage as South African bus carrying pensioners and children crashes

BHISHO, South Africa - The death toll in the Eastern Cape bus crash has risen to 29, Transport Minister Fikile ...

Prominent Kazakh businessman granted parole

A judge at a court in northern Kazakhstan ruled on March 3 to grant parole to Mukhtar Dzhakishev, the ailing ...

Canadian nationals imported 16kg of methamphetamine into Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia - Two Canadians are alleged to have imported a massive 16 kilograms of methamphetamine into Australia, hidden inside ...

Death toll in U.S. from deadly virus rises to six

The U.S. reported four more coronavirus deaths Monday, even as the number of new cases at the epicenter of the ...

Amy Klobuchar ends deream of becoming president, to back Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination Monday, with plans to endorse ...

Business

Australian and Chinese shares fall, Japan bounces back

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were generally weaker in Asia on Wednesday, although the Japanese market staged a small rally.Australian stocks ...

U.S. stocks tumble after surprise cut in official interest rates

NEW YORK, New York - Despite a surprise cut in official interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve, stocks in ...

Legendary businessman Jack Welch passes away

Washington D.C. - Jack Welch, who led General Electric (GE) through 20 years of its greatest financial success and became ...

Bieber no passing fad, at 26 records keep coming

WASHINGTON, DC - Just recently, pop sensation Justin Bieber edged out Elvis Presley's record for seven No.1 top spots on ...

Australia's over-dependence on cars pushing transport emissions higher

At a time Australia is meant to be reducing its greenhouse emissions, the upward trend in transport sector emissions continues. ...

Nigeria's Closed Border Boosts Smuggling to Cameroon

LIMBE, CAMEROON - Cameroonian authorities say smuggling from Nigeria is increasing, five months after Abuja banned land border trade to ...

Movie Review

Three Colors: Red (Trois couleurs: Rouge)
Three Colors: Red (Trois couleurs: Rouge) [Blu-Ray]