Thu, 05 Mar 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
46
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
U.S. House of Representatives approves $8.3 billion coronavirus bill

WASHINGTON, DC (Sputnik/ANI) - The House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to help contain ...

Four new coronavirus cases reported in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - Four new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus were reported in Ireland Wednesday night. Following two additional cases ...

First death in California takes U.S. coronavirus death toll to 11

SEATTLE, WASH. - The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a victim succumbing in ...

Failing Better Together A Stylised Conversation about Fieldwork

This is an advance preview from Fieldwork as Failure: Living and Knowing in the Field of International Relations (2020), forthcoming ...

Netanyahu beats Benny Gantz, still needs to build coalition

TEL AVIV, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has gained 36 seats in Monday's parliamentary elections, becoming ...

Carnage as South African bus carrying pensioners and children crashes

BHISHO, South Africa - The death toll in the Eastern Cape bus crash has risen to 29, Transport Minister Fikile ...

Business

Section
Shares in Asia in demand, Nikkei 225 jumps 237 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were sharply higher in Asia Thursday, but buying was more subdued than on Wall Street where ...

Latvia to follow U.S. course on Huawei

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States appears to have found a new partner in its drive to discourage European allies ...

Wall Street back in business, sharp rises across board

NEW YORK, New York - The roller-coaster U.S. stock market roared back to life again on Wednesday, pushing the Dow ...

Legendary businessman Jack Welch passes away

Washington D.C. - Jack Welch, who led General Electric (GE) through 20 years of its greatest financial success and became ...

India's UHNWI population to grow by 73 pc in five years: Knight Frank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Despite rising geopolitical tensions, slow growth forecasts and uncertainty remaining the norm in 2019, ...

EPFO slashes interest rates on deposits to 8.5%

New Delhi [India], Mar 05 (ANI): Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided ...

Movie Review

The World's Most Beautiful Swindlers (Les plus belles escroqueries du monde)
World's Most Beautiful Swindlers