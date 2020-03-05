New Delhi [India], Mar 05 (ANI): India on Thursday issued an additional travel advisory asking those arriving in the country from coronavirus-affected Italy, South Korea to procure a certificate showing them having tested negative for the deadly virus.

The advisory will come into force on March 10 and is a temporary measure till cases of COVID-19 subside, said the government in a statement.

The advisory comes hours after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India has 29 cases of Coronavirus. Coronavirus, which was first originated in China and has now spread in more than 74 countries, has killed more than 3200 globally. South Korea, Iran and Italy have witnessed the highest number of death from coronavirus after China,It may be noted that New Delhi has already suspended visas and e visas for the aforementioned countries.

"In addition to Visa restrictions already in place, passengers traveling from /having visited Italy or Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India will need a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorized by the health authorities of these countries. This will be enforced from 0000 Hrs of 10th March 2020 and is a temporary measure till cases of COVID-19 subside," read the statement.

Yesterday, New Delhi issued a travel advisory and suspended all the visas granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan on or before February 03.

It also suspended the visas to foreign nationals travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan issued to them on or after February 2. (ANI)