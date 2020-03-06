Fri, 06 Mar 2020

Paris Marathon postponed until October due to coronavirus

Paris - The Paris Marathon, scheduled for 5 April with 60,000 registered runners, has been postponed until 18 October due ...

Putin and Erdogan to have showdown in Russian capital

ANKARA/MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to meet in Moscow as they seek ...

Tributes pour in for Latin America's first and only UN chief

NEW YORK, New York - Javier Perez de Cullar, the fifth United Nations Secretary-General, praised for his ability to foster ...

U.S. House of Representatives approves $8.3 billion coronavirus bill

WASHINGTON, DC (Sputnik/ANI) - The House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to help contain ...

Four new coronavirus cases reported in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - Four new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus were reported in Ireland Wednesday night. Following two additional cases ...

First death in California takes U.S. coronavirus death toll to 11

SEATTLE, WASH. - The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a victim succumbing in ...

Wall Street in grip of fear, stocks, currency plummet

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks and the dollar tumbled on Wall Street on Thursday as fears accelerated about ...

Trump opens door to 35,000 temporary foreign workers

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration said Thursday that it would allow an additional 35,000 temporary foreign workers to come ...

Latvia to follow U.S. course on Huawei

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States appears to have found a new partner in its drive to discourage European allies ...

Legendary businessman Jack Welch passes away

Washington D.C. - Jack Welch, who led General Electric (GE) through 20 years of its greatest financial success and became ...

MLB notebook: White Sox's Moncada reportedly gets $70M extension

The Chicago White Sox and third baseman Yoan Moncada have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $70 million, multiple ...

EU leaders praise Greece as Europe's 'shield'

Athens [Greece], Mar 5 (ANI): European Union leaders have praised Greece for acting as a Europe's "shield" in deterring migrants ...

