President Donald Trump signed legislation at the Friday releasing $8.3 billion in emergency spending to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus, a day after confirmation that it has spread to a suburb minutes away from the White House.

The measure provides money for possible treatments and vaccine development to help state and local governments respond to the threat.

One such local government is Montgomery County, Maryland, a suburb outside Washington that confirmed its first cases on Thursday. Maryland's governor, Larry Hogan, declared a state of emergency after three county residents were diagnosed shortly after returning from undisclosed overseas destinations.

The funding bill includes $3 billion for vaccine development, test kits and treatments, $2.2 billion for prevention and response and $1.25 billion for global containment measures.

The funding comes as U.S. officials said Friday there are 233 confirmed cases and 14 deaths reported so far.

Worldwide, the number infections Friday topped 100,000 while the death toll exceeded 3,400.

US Prepared?

Trump is expected to visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in the southeastern city of Atlanta, Georgia, where top U.S. researchers are conducting research on the pathogen.

After receiving criticism about a shortage of test kits, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday one million test kits for the COVID-19 are expected to arrive this weekend at U.S. labs.

Five U.S. states -- Maryland, California, Florida, Washington and Hawaii -- have declared states of emergency because of the virus.

Colorado has announced its first two cases - a man and a woman - of the coronavirus. Both had traveled internationally, but officials say the cases are not related.

U.S. Forces Korea said Friday that one of its workers in South Korea has tested positive for the virus, the seventh USFK employee to contract the virus.

The Vatican reported its first coronavirus case Friday. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said its health clinic has been closed for a deep cleaning, but its emergency room remains open.

Cameroon also has its first coronavirus case. The minister of health said in a statement Friday the victim is a 58-year-old French male who arrived in Yaounde on February 24.

The threat appears to be waning in China, where the outbreak erupted in December. The WHO said Thursday there are about 17 times as many new cases reported outside China now than inside China itself.