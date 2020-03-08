Sun, 08 Mar 2020

Dozens dead in Afghanistan, Islamic State takes responsibility

KABUL, Afghanistan (ANI/Big News Network) - At least 32 people were killed and 58 others were injured in an attack ...

Suicide bombings in Tunisian capital kill 1 policeman, injure four

TUNIS, Tunisia - A police officer was killed, while four others, along with a civilian, sustained injuries after two suicide ...

Why Turkey can't expect military support from NATO over attacks in Syria

A ceasefire has begun in the Syrian province of Idlib after an agreement was reached between Turkish president Recep Tayyip ...

George Pell Case: The Wine in the Wardrobe Revisited

"He didn't say in evidence or committal or anywhere that the wine bottle was in the sink area. He said ...

Paris Marathon postponed until October due to coronavirus

Paris - The Paris Marathon, scheduled for 5 April with 60,000 registered runners, has been postponed until 18 October due ...

Putin and Erdogan to have showdown in Russian capital

ANKARA/MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to meet in Moscow as they seek ...

Muscat, Oman dropped from Royal Caribbean itineraries due to virus

DUBAI, UAE - At least one cruise line has decided to drop the Omani capital, Muscat from its itineraries.Three days ...

Global stocks meltdown continues, shares in Paris drop more than 4%

NEW YORK, New York - Shares in the United States remained under severe pressure on Friday but the intensity of ...

Enforcement Directorate of India raids home of Yes Bank founder

MUMBAI, India - The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India has carried out a raid at the home of Yes Bank's ...

Stocks in Asia tank, Aussie market drops 184 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Australia and Japan tanked on Friday, while selling was also prominent in mainland China ...

Trump opens door to 35,000 temporary foreign workers

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration said Thursday that it would allow an additional 35,000 temporary foreign workers to come ...

Latvia to follow U.S. course on Huawei

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States appears to have found a new partner in its drive to discourage European allies ...

