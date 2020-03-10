Tue, 10 Mar 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
61
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
MH17 criminal trial begins in The Netherlands

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands - The international criminal trial of four suspects accused of being involved in the downing of ...

Netanyahu wants corruption trial postponed by 45 days

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday submitted a request to delay his corruption trial scheduled to commence ...

Last look at evidence against George Pell, as High Court appeal nears

In the Crown's submission to this week's (11,12 March) Australian High Court appeal by Cardinal George Pell, the phrase "the ...

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes to 366

Italy's coronavirus death toll spiked Sunday by 133 to 366, the most in any country outside China.With the growing health ...

Many dead in multi-vehicle collision on Damascus highway

DAMASCUS, Syria - As many as 22 people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision after a fuel truck collided with ...

Lombardy region and 11 Italian provinces targeted for lockdown

ROME, Italy - Romans woke Saturday to learn that the leader of Italy's Democratic Party had tested positive for the ...

Business

Section
Asian markets dive, Australian stocks down by more than 7%

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks plunged in Asia on Monday with the Nikkei 225 in Japan diving more than 1,000 points, ...

Price of oil dives again as virus pressures global economy

NEW YORK, New York - Oil prices are plunging as a dispute among producers could lead a global economy weakened ...

Chinese and Pakistan governments CPEC run into headwinds

HONG KONG - Almost seven years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping had shared the planning of a massive China Pakistan ...

Muscat, Oman dropped from Royal Caribbean itineraries due to virus

DUBAI, UAE - At least one cruise line has decided to drop the Omani capital, Muscat from its itineraries.Three days ...

Enforcement Directorate of India raids home of Yes Bank founder

MUMBAI, India - The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India has carried out a raid at the home of Yes Bank's ...

IMF Calls for 'Substantial' Stimulus Against Coronavirus

WASHINGTON - Governments should deploy "substantial" stimulus and international coordination to counteract the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus epidemic, ...

Movie Review

Ghost World