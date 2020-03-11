Wed, 11 Mar 2020

International

Section
Chinese president pays visit to coronavirus epicenter

BEIJING, China - Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled Tuesday to the city of Wuhan for his first visit since the ...

Trump ignores reporters asking if he had been tested for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. president ignored reporters' asking if he had been tested for the coronavirus after he flew ...

How Deadly Is the Coronavirus?

LONDON - Public health officials and epidemiologists are at odds over how deadly COVID-19 will prove to be, with forecasts ...

MH17 criminal trial begins in The Netherlands

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands - The international criminal trial of four suspects accused of being involved in the downing of ...

Netanyahu wants corruption trial postponed by 45 days

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday submitted a request to delay his corruption trial scheduled to commence ...

Last look at evidence against George Pell, as High Court appeal nears

In the Crown's submission to this week's (11,12 March) Australian High Court appeal by Cardinal George Pell, the phrase "the ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia defy the odds and record strong gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Defying a global meltdown just a day earlier, stocks in Asia rose across the board on Tuesday.While ...

Watch out South America, here comes Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, wants to build an electric car factory in Brazil. He was supposed to meet ...

Price of oil dives again as virus pressures global economy

NEW YORK, New York - Oil prices are plunging as a dispute among producers could lead a global economy weakened ...

Chinese and Pakistan governments CPEC run into headwinds

HONG KONG - Almost seven years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping had shared the planning of a massive China Pakistan ...

Muscat, Oman dropped from Royal Caribbean itineraries due to virus

DUBAI, UAE - At least one cruise line has decided to drop the Omani capital, Muscat from its itineraries.Three days ...

The Reasons And Risks Behind Russia's Big Oil Bet

For years now, Russia has been laser-focused on insulating itself from an external economic shock.It may have just sparked one.In ...

Movie Review

