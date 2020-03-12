Thu, 12 Mar 2020

Fair in Statesville

Major League Baseball weighing up where to stage games

Major League Baseball is formulating contingency plans for regular-season games because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report Wednesday.The ...

Royal Caribbean ship turned away from Abu Dhabi port

ABU DHABI, UAE - Abu Dhabi has closed its ports to visiting cruise ships. The decision was taken by the ...

Many deaths, injuries as bus overturns and lands in river in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan - A passenger bus plunged into a river in Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing at least 21 people ...

Chinese president pays visit to coronavirus epicenter

BEIJING, China - Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled Tuesday to the city of Wuhan for his first visit since the ...

Trump ignores reporters asking if he had been tested for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. president ignored reporters' asking if he had been tested for the coronavirus after he flew ...

How Deadly Is the Coronavirus?

LONDON - Public health officials and epidemiologists are at odds over how deadly COVID-19 will prove to be, with forecasts ...

Asian markets in turmoil, Australian stocks hit hardest

SYDNEY, Australia - The gyrations on global markets continued on Wednesday.Shares in Asia fell markedly despite significant gains on Wall ...

Coronavirus, another in chain of catastrophes for global capitalism

The coronavirus will eventually pass, but the same cannot be said for the Panglossian phenomenon known as "globalization." Stripped of ...

Russia and Saudi Arabia face-off over oil production cuts

MOSCOW, Russia - For years now, Russia has been laser-focused on insulating itself from an external economic shock.It may have ...

Watch out South America, here comes Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, wants to build an electric car factory in Brazil. He was supposed to meet ...

Price of oil dives again as virus pressures global economy

NEW YORK, New York - Oil prices are plunging as a dispute among producers could lead a global economy weakened ...

Sports world adjusting to coronavirus crisis

Professional and college sports are attempting to adjust to a rapidly escalating health crisis, with leagues, colleges and public institutions ...

