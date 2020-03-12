Thu, 12 Mar 2020

Pandemic designation for COVID-19, WHO calls for more urgent action

GENEVA, Switzerland - On Wednesday the World Health Organization declared COVID-19, the coronavirus outbreak, a pandemic.It was the first time ...

Sanders staying in presidential race, ready to debate Biden

BURLINGTON, Vermont - Bernie Sanders is vowing to press ahead with his presidential campaign at least long enough to debate ...

Virus cases in U.S. top 1,000 as officials demand more testing kits

WASHINGTON, DC - The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday (local time) as ...

Coronavirus upgrades sends Wall Street into tailspin

NEW YORK, New York - As the World Health Organization designated the coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic, sellers of ...

Cities across the world cancel St Patrick's Day parades

CHICAGO, Illinois - Chicago on Wednesday joined the ranks of cities around the world to scrap St. Patrick's Day parades ...

Major League Baseball weighing up where to stage games

Major League Baseball is formulating contingency plans for regular-season games because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report Wednesday.The ...

Asian markets in turmoil, Australian stocks hit hardest

SYDNEY, Australia - The gyrations on global markets continued on Wednesday.Shares in Asia fell markedly despite significant gains on Wall ...

Coronavirus, another in chain of catastrophes for global capitalism

The coronavirus will eventually pass, but the same cannot be said for the Panglossian phenomenon known as "globalization." Stripped of ...

Russia and Saudi Arabia face-off over oil production cuts

MOSCOW, Russia - For years now, Russia has been laser-focused on insulating itself from an external economic shock.It may have ...

Watch out South America, here comes Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, wants to build an electric car factory in Brazil. He was supposed to meet ...

