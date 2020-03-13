Fri, 13 Mar 2020

News RELEASES

67
International

New York City Declares State of Emergency Over Coronavirus

NEW YORK - New York City, the economic heart of the United States, declared a State of Emergency on Thursday ...

Canadian Prime Minister's wife tested for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are self-isolating as she undergoes tests for the coronavirus.This after Sophi Gregoire-Trudeau ...

U.S. stocks nosedive as panic grips markets

NEW YORK, New York - The escalating coronavirus emergency Thursday sent stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday ...

MCAA follows NBA in cancelling season because of COVID-19

March Madness joined the list of events canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak when the NCAA announced Thursday that is ...

U.S. travel ban extended to Europe as Trump acts on COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Trump has vowed a number of measures to combat COVID-19, coronavirus, after weeks of downplaying ...

U.S. suspends travel from Europe for 30 days amid scare over Covid-19

WHITE HOUSE - After the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic and U.S. stocks plunged into a bear ...

Business

Foreign exchange markets have wild ride

NEW YORK, New York - Foreign currencies plunged on Thursday as selling gripped stock markets around the world.\With Wall Street ...

Cities across the world cancel St Patrick's Day parades

CHICAGO, Illinois - Chicago on Wednesday joined the ranks of cities around the world to scrap St. Patrick's Day parades ...

Coronavirus, another in chain of catastrophes for global capitalism

The coronavirus will eventually pass, but the same cannot be said for the Panglossian phenomenon known as "globalization." Stripped of ...

Russia and Saudi Arabia face-off over oil production cuts

MOSCOW, Russia - For years now, Russia has been laser-focused on insulating itself from an external economic shock.It may have ...

