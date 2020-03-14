Sat, 14 Mar 2020

International

U.S Armed Forces brought Covid-19 to Wuhan, says Chinese official

BEIJING, China - China and the United States are in a feud over the origins of the novel coronavirus that ...

Former candidate for prime minister of Australia has Covid-19

CANBERRA, Australia - Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.The man who almost became ...

Australian High Court considers Cardinal Pell appeal

I have uploaded a transcript of Bret Walker's defence before the High Court including comments I thought of as I ...

Trump and Varadkar have difficult time in greeting each other

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump and Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar greeted each other in the traditional ...

MCAA follows NBA in cancelling season because of COVID-19

March Madness joined the list of events canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak when the NCAA announced Thursday that is ...

U.S. travel ban extended to Europe as Trump acts on COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Trump has vowed a number of measures to combat COVID-19, coronavirus, after weeks of downplaying ...

Business

Gyrations on Asian stock markets, Aussie shares rebound

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks gyrated in Asia on Friday. In Australia it was different. What started with a panic, and ...

Disney closing all theme parks worldwide because of spreading virus

WASHINGTON, DC - The COVID-19 pandemic has led Disney to temporarily shut down its Orlando Disney World, Disneyland Paris and ...

Foreign exchange markets have wild ride

NEW YORK, New York - Foreign currencies plunged on Thursday, and were still being sold off on Friday, as selling ...

Cities across the world cancel St Patrick's Day parades

CHICAGO, Illinois - Chicago on Wednesday joined the ranks of cities around the world to scrap St. Patrick's Day parades ...

Coronavirus, another in chain of catastrophes for global capitalism

The coronavirus will eventually pass, but the same cannot be said for the Panglossian phenomenon known as "globalization." Stripped of ...

