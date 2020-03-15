Sun, 15 Mar 2020

Saudi Arabia and New Zealand come down hard on international travel

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia is to close its air space to international passenger air travel for at least ...

A Trump loss in November may not see him leave White House

The Constitution provides a couple of mechanisms for Trump to lose the 2020 election-both the popular vote and the Electoral ...

Huge rallies on Wall Street, major indices gain more than 9%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made a dramatic recovery after see-sawing throughout much of Friday. Late in the ...

U.S Armed Forces brought Covid-19 to Wuhan, says Chinese official

BEIJING, China - China and the United States are in a feud over the origins of the novel coronavirus that ...

Former candidate for prime minister of Australia has Covid-19

CANBERRA, Australia - Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.The man who almost became ...

Australian High Court considers Cardinal Pell appeal

I have uploaded a transcript of Bret Walkers defence before the High Court including comments I thought of as I ...

Irish hotels and hospitality businesses reeling from virus fallout

DUBLIN, Ireland - The tourism industry in Ireland is in a state of panic over the potential alarming consequences of ...

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates resigns from board

WASHINGTON, DC - Microsoft on Friday announced that its co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board of ...

Gyrations on Asian stock markets, Aussie shares rebound

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks gyrated in Asia on Friday. In Australia it was different. What started with a panic, and ...

Disney closing all theme parks worldwide because of spreading virus

WASHINGTON, DC - The COVID-19 pandemic has led Disney to temporarily shut down its Orlando Disney World, Disneyland Paris and ...

Foreign exchange markets have wild ride

NEW YORK, New York - Foreign currencies plunged on Thursday, and were still being sold off on Friday, as selling ...

