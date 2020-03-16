Mon, 16 Mar 2020

Nightlife in New York City and LA extinguished as Covid-19 looms

NEW YORK, New York - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have ordered ...

United States has best economy in world? No, it is ranked at 102

With Brexit, Britain has been the focus of attention recently and Alan Austin explores what the world - and the ...

Kerri Judd puts case for Pell appeal to be dismissed

Before the High Court of Australia Bret Walker used the word "illogic." He was referring to the failure of the ...

Coronavirus: How it could affect property prices?

It's one of the most Googled questions since the coronavirus and COVID-19 outbreak: how will coronavirus affect house prices?The bottom ...

20% of European coronavirus cases are in Italy

ROME, Italy - Italy on Sunday (local time) reported 368 new deaths in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus ...

Coronavirus inaction: Could U.S. leaders have blood on their hands?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic this week as many countries expanded travel restrictions, shut down ...

Australia's Foxtel struggling to make ends meet

Foxtel is reaching a threshold where it will have to decide if it wants to continue its proprietary pay-TV service, ...

Indian Navy bearing brunt of defence cuts

NEW DELHI, India - Amid a declining share in defence budget for its projects, the Indian Navy is now planning ...

Irish hotels and hospitality businesses reeling from virus fallout

DUBLIN, Ireland - The tourism industry in Ireland is in a state of panic over the potential alarming consequences of ...

Huge rallies on Wall Street, major indices gain more than 9%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made a dramatic recovery after see-sawing throughout much of Friday. Late in the ...

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates resigns from board

WASHINGTON, DC - Microsoft on Friday announced that its co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board of ...

