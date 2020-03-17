On Sunday, Time magazine published a brilliant article, "In the Battle Against Coronavirus, Humanity Lacks Leadership" by Yuval Noah Harari. It's a must-read piece that gives us an overview of pandemics throughout human history and shows the progress we have made, thanks to science. Mr Harari concludes his article with the following phrase:

If I would highlight one thing from this article, it would be the question does humanity lack leadership? Do we ever! We have plenty of strong leaders in business, science, media, technology, sports, etc, but what we the people are missing most is real political power. It's a structural problem: the political and social institutions have lost their strength and can no longer compete against corporations and the money machine. For over 20 years, the attack against our political systems has been systematic and brutal, monetizing every possible human interaction (lobbying, privatizing, de-unionizing, mediatizing, indebting, monopolizing everything).

This process is well illustrated in these few paragraphs on Global Capital from the "Sixth Letter to My Friends" written by Silo in August 7, 1993:

In most countries, there is no political power capable of creating the social conditions for a long-term development. Today politicians are "elected" to destroy any social and/or political institutions in order to give space to new business opportunities. Just few days ago we could read on our news feed how this has impacted our ability to respond to health crises ("Trump disbanded NSC pandemic unit that experts had praised" 03/14/2020 AP News). Space development is facing the same privatization process as everything else ("NASA opens ISS to private astronauts, more space companies" 06/07/2019 Axios).

Some Asian countries have not yet reached this level of disorientation, and political forces there are dealing with the coronavirus in a very different ways. ("How South Korea is handling the coronavirus outbreak better than other countries" 03/13/2020 The Hill).

Humanity is not just facing its biggest health crisis of the century but will have to fight for its own existence on many different fronts. Are we not seeing the warning signs? Just a few months ago the wildfires in Australia rapidly spread across all states to become the most devastating on record; an area about the size of South Korea, roughly 25.5 million acres, has burned. And the 2020 Doomsday Clock Announcement is grave ("Closer than ever: It is 100 seconds to midnight"). Humanity continues to face these two existential dangers-nuclear war and climate change-which are, in turn, compounded by a threat multiplier of cyber-enabled information warfare that undercuts society's ability to respond. The international security situation is dire, not just because these threats exist, but because world leaders have allowed the international political infrastructure for managing them to erode.