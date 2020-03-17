Tue, 17 Mar 2020

Facing corruption charges, Israeli PM wins temporary reprieve

JERUSALEM - A Jerusalem district court announced on Sunday that it was postponing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial ...

Nightlife in New York City and LA extinguished as Covid-19 looms

NEW YORK, New York - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have ordered ...

United States has best economy in world? No, it is ranked at 102

With Brexit, Britain has been the focus of attention recently and Alan Austin explores what the world - and the ...

Kerri Judd puts case for Pell appeal to be dismissed

Before the High Court of Australia Bret Walker used the word "illogic." He was referring to the failure of the ...

Coronavirus: How it could affect property prices?

It's one of the most Googled questions since the coronavirus and COVID-19 outbreak: how will coronavirus affect house prices?The bottom ...

20% of European coronavirus cases are in Italy

ROME, Italy - Italy on Sunday (local time) reported 368 new deaths in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus ...

Dramatic interest rate cut by Fed fails to lift Asian markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Dramatic moves by central banks around the world failed to turn the sentiment on Monday as stock ...

Airlines in U.S. hard hit by travel bans

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The United States' airlines have announced drastic reductions in flights after President Donald Trump's administration banned foreign ...

Australia's Foxtel struggling to make ends meet

Foxtel is reaching a threshold where it will have to decide if it wants to continue its proprietary pay-TV service, ...

Indian Navy bearing brunt of defence cuts

NEW DELHI, India - Amid a declining share in defence budget for its projects, the Indian Navy is now planning ...

Irish hotels and hospitality businesses reeling from virus fallout

DUBLIN, Ireland - The tourism industry in Ireland is in a state of panic over the potential alarming consequences of ...

