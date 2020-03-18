Wed, 18 Mar 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
62
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
WHO: Some countries need to accelerate testing for Coronavius

GENEVA, Switzerland - Testing is the key to containing the Coronavirus Covid-19, says the head of the World Health Organization ...

Tech giants jointly combating spread of misinformation about Covid-19

Washington DC [USA], Mar 17 (Sputnik/ANI): U.S. tech giants Facebook, Google and Microsoft together with LinkedIn, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube ...

As coronovirus spreads globally, countries need to re-think sanctions

Swiftly moves the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), dashing across continents, skipping over oceans, terrifying populations in every country. The numbers of ...

Lack of confidence in U.S. leadership adding to Covid-19 crisis

When the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to the bone this week, this represented the most decisive action taken so ...

Facing corruption charges, Israeli PM wins temporary reprieve

JERUSALEM - A Jerusalem district court announced on Sunday that it was postponing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial ...

Nightlife in New York City and LA extinguished as Covid-19 looms

NEW YORK, New York - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have ordered ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia make some gains as investors and traders settle down

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia clawed back a small portion of their recent losses with most indices finishing somewhat ...

Trump concedes U.S. may go into recession, but more likely will surge

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the country's economy "maybe" heading towards recession, ...

Canada as a country goes into self-isolation

TORONTO, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a ...

Dramatic interest rate cut by Fed fails to lift markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Dramatic moves by central banks around the world failed to turn the sentiment on Monday as stock ...

Airlines in U.S. hard hit by travel bans

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The United States' airlines have announced drastic reductions in flights after President Donald Trump's administration banned foreign ...

United States has best economy in world? No, it is ranked at 102

With Brexit, Britain has been the focus of attention recently and Alan Austin explores what the world - and the ...

Movie Review

The Little Stranger
Little Stranger