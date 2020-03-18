Wed, 18 Mar 2020

International

Will Coronavirus Shape Europe?

The bells are tolling in the villages of the north Italian region of Lombardy, registering yet another coronavirus death.North Italy ...

WHO: Some countries need to accelerate testing for Coronavius

GENEVA, Switzerland - Testing is the key to containing the Coronavirus Covid-19, says the head of the World Health Organization ...

Tech giants jointly combating spread of misinformation about Covid-19

Washington DC [USA], Mar 17 (Sputnik/ANI): U.S. tech giants Facebook, Google and Microsoft together with LinkedIn, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube ...

As coronovirus spreads globally, countries need to re-think sanctions

Swiftly moves the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), dashing across continents, skipping over oceans, terrifying populations in every country. The numbers of ...

Lack of confidence in U.S. leadership adding to Covid-19 crisis

When the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to the bone this week, this represented the most decisive action taken so ...

Facing corruption charges, Israeli PM wins temporary reprieve

JERUSALEM - A Jerusalem district court announced on Sunday that it was postponing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial ...

Business

Solid day on Wall Street, Dow jumps more than 1,000 points

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. stock market clawed back some of its recent losses on Tuesday, while the ...

Volkswagen to stop producing cars in German and European plants

BERLIN, Germany (Xinhua/ANI) - Volkswagen will temporarily shut down production at numerous of its plants from the end of the ...

Stocks in Asia make some gains as investors and traders settle down

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia clawed back a small portion of their recent losses with most indices finishing somewhat ...

Trump concedes U.S. may go into recession, but more likely will surge

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the country's economy "maybe" heading towards recession, ...

Canada as a country goes into self-isolation

TORONTO, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a ...

Dramatic interest rate cut by Fed fails to lift markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Dramatic moves by central banks around the world failed to turn the sentiment on Monday as stock ...

