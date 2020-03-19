Thu, 19 Mar 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
59
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
What Will the Post-Coronavirus Global Economy Look Like?

The coronavirus has now gone global, and economies are in freefall. The pandemic is clearly the precipitating cause of today's ...

Redaction in Pell appeal raises more questions about process

"But he hasn't got anything on," a little child said. "Did you ever hear such innocent prattle?" said its father. ...

European Union facing many challenges post-coronavirus crisis

The bells are tolling in the villages of the north Italian region of Lombardy, registering yet another coronavirus death.North Italy ...

WHO: Some countries need to accelerate testing for Coronavius

GENEVA, Switzerland - Testing is the key to containing the Coronavirus Covid-19, says the head of the World Health Organization ...

Tech giants jointly combating spread of misinformation about Covid-19

Washington DC [USA], Mar 17 (Sputnik/ANI): U.S. tech giants Facebook, Google and Microsoft together with LinkedIn, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube ...

As coronovirus spreads globally, countries need to re-think sanctions

Swiftly moves the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), dashing across continents, skipping over oceans, terrifying populations in every country. The numbers of ...

Business

Section
Australian market leads Asian stocks lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks swung wildly in Asia on Wednesday, as investors and traders grapple to come to grips ...

New Yorkers miss celebrating St Patrick's Day over virus concerns

NEW YORK - The famous "luck of the Irish" met its match this St. Patrick's Day in the form of ...

Volkswagen to stop producing cars in German and European plants

BERLIN, Germany (Xinhua/ANI) - Volkswagen will temporarily shut down production at numerous of its plants from the end of the ...

Trump concedes U.S. may go into recession, but more likely will surge

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the country's economy "maybe" heading towards recession, ...

Canada as a country goes into self-isolation

TORONTO, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a ...

Airlines in U.S. hard hit by travel bans

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The United States' airlines have announced drastic reductions in flights after President Donald Trump's administration banned foreign ...

Movie Review

Star Wars: The Last Jedi