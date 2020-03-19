Thu, 19 Mar 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
58
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
China is awakening from its coronavirus coma

Restaurants are reopening, traffic and factories are stirring, and in one of the clearest signs yet that China is awakening ...

U.S. military sends floating hospital to New York

NEW YORK - The U.S. Navy will dispatch a 1,000-bed hospital ship to New York Harbor to assist the country's ...

U.S. stocks continue to crash, Dow Jones drops 1,338 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued plunging on Wednesday with the benchmark Dow Jones index closing below 20,000. ...

What Will the Post-Coronavirus Global Economy Look Like?

The coronavirus has now gone global, and economies are in freefall. The pandemic is clearly the precipitating cause of today's ...

Redaction in Pell appeal raises more questions about process

"But he hasn't got anything on," a little child said. "Did you ever hear such innocent prattle?" said its father. ...

European Union facing many challenges post-coronavirus crisis

The bells are tolling in the villages of the north Italian region of Lombardy, registering yet another coronavirus death.North Italy ...

Business

Section
Australian market leads stocks in Asia to new lows

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were deeply underwater on Thursday in Asia, with the Australian market again leading the way.The Reserve ...

U.S. stocks continue to crash, Dow Jones drops 1,338 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued plunging on Wednesday with the benchmark Dow Jones index closing below 20,000. ...

Saudi Arabia calls for virtual meeting of G20 countries

RIYADH, Saudi The kingdom of Saudi Arabia Arabia on Wednesday said that it plans to convene a virtual meeting of ...

New Yorkers miss celebrating St Patrick's Day over virus concerns

NEW YORK - The famous "luck of the Irish" met its match this St. Patrick's Day in the form of ...

Volkswagen to stop producing cars in German and European plants

BERLIN, Germany (Xinhua/ANI) - Volkswagen will temporarily shut down production at numerous of its plants from the end of the ...

Trump concedes U.S. may go into recession, but more likely will surge

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the country's economy "maybe" heading towards recession, ...

Movie Review

Star Wars: The Last Jedi