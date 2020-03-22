Sun, 22 Mar 2020

Four U.S. states order citizens to stay at home, New York goes further

NEW YORK, New York - Four U.S. states have ordered their citizens and other residents to stay at home, while ...

2,958 new Covid-19 cases reported in Germany in last 24 hours

BERLIN, Germany - Another fast-developing hot-spot for the globally circulating coronavirus Covid-19 is Germany, where the number of cases in ...

Country & Western giant Kenny Rogers dies at home in Georgia

Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as "Lucille," "Lady" ...

U.S. stocks plunge after early rally, Dow drops 4.55%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks plunged again on Friday, with all the major indices losing about 4%.At the ...

More people have now died from Covid-19 in Italy than in China

ROME, Italy - The number of people who have died from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy has now passed 4,000, ...

G20 to discuss global strategy to confront Covid-19

NEW YORK, New York - The head of the United Nations on Thursday addressed the growing fear and uncertainty sweeping ...

Russia to crack down on companies that sack workers during crisis

MOSCOW, Russia - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has warned Russia's companies to keep people employed and pay them their salaries ...

United Arab Emirates puts temporary ban on newspaper circulations

ABU DHABI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday said the UAE National Media Council has decided to ...

Hail stones rain down on Dubai during major storm

DUBAI, UAE, A massive thunder storm hit Dubai on Saturday night, flooding roads, shopping malls, and residential buildings.The out-of-the-blue flash ...

Euro, pound, yen tumble as greeback takes flight

SYDNEY, Australia - While stock markets have been crashing around the world, demand for the U.S. dollar has been soaring.Fueled ...

Asian stock markets finish volatile week on mixed note

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday, somewhat of an anti-climax for what has been a tumultuous ...

