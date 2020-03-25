Wed, 25 Mar 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
52
Drizzle in Statesville

International

Section
US Coronavirus: choose between health and economy?

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to send the United States back to work within weeks, despite ...

Euphoria on Wall Street, Dow ends up more than 2,000 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared on Tuesday, despite more international borders being shut down and more and ...

Trump organization may need to be sacrificed to save lives

NEW YORK, New York - There are two industries that stand to lose more from a prolongation of current lockdowns ...

UN wants parties in conflict zones to lay down guns to attack Covid-19

NEW YORK, New York - Parties in conflict across the world are being asked to set their guns aside for ...

Russian military aircraft fly teams of virologists into Italy

MOSCOW, Russia - Eight medical teams will provide ventilation and other much needed equipment to Italy.On March 23, Russian military ...

Covid-19: Global pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief

The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly "accelerating", the World Health Organisation warned on Monday, but said it was still possible ...

Business

Section
Euphoria on Wall Street, Dow ends up more than 2,000 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared on Tuesday, despite more international borders being shut down and more and ...

Top rating agency warns of serious downturn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - COVID-19 has created a worldwide economic tsunami and the global economy is engulfed in a ...

Regulators to take no action on Infosys claims

BENGALURU, Karnataka, India - IT software major Infosys said on Tuesday the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has given ...

Chinese mode of recovery not likely to be emulated elsewhere

BEIJING, China - The number of coronavirus infections was still surging and the peak was yet to come. That was ...

ATO and money scams rob Australians of millions

Like many of us, I am an informed and law-abiding citizen.I read the news regularly. I have seen public service ...

Equities flat in volatile trade, Reliance gains by 7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices fluctuated between gains and losses during early hours on Wednesday as ...

Movie Review

The Breakfast Club
Breakfast Club