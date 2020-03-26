Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
LONDON, UK - Prince Charles on Wednesday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is working from home with ...
NEW YORK, New York - There are two industries that stand to lose more from a prolongation of current lockdowns ...
NEW YORK, New York - Parties in conflict across the world are being asked to set their guns aside for ...
MOSCOW, Russia - Eight medical teams will provide ventilation and other much needed equipment to Italy.On March 23, Russian military ...
The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly "accelerating", the World Health Organisation warned on Monday, but said it was still possible ...
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are being postponed, according to International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.Pound told USA Today on Monday ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia recovered a lot of lost ground on Wednesday, the biggest mover being the Japanese ...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand - Urgent legislation has been passed by the New Zealand government to support the package of economic ...
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - COVID-19 has created a worldwide economic tsunami and the global economy is engulfed in a ...
BENGALURU, Karnataka, India - IT software major Infosys said on Tuesday the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has given ...
BEIJING, China - The number of coronavirus infections was still surging and the peak was yet to come. That was ...
Like many of us, I am an informed and law-abiding citizen.I read the news regularly. I have seen public service ...