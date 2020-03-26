London [UK], Mar 26 (ANI): Tottenham's Heung-Min Son, who fractured his arm in February, said he is 'doing alright' and working hard to be ready to make a comeback.

"I'm doing alright, doing what I can do, working hard, trying to be ready to come back as soon as I can," the club's official website quoted Son as saying.

Son had picked up the injury during Tottenham's 3-2 victory against Aston Villa in Premier League. He had scored twice in the match.

Despite saying he misses the feeling of playing, Son admitted that at this moment, football is not important and we all need to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic.

"I miss the feeling of playing, of course, but at this moment, football is not important. Everyone's health is most important, and we all need to stay safe," he said.

The professional games in England have been postponed until no earlier than 30 April due to coronavirus.

Son also revealed he spent time in quarantine. Reflecting on the same, he said: "I was in South Korea for two weeks then back to London, another two weeks but, look, it's so important to respect this situation. I was very careful and listened to the doctors. This is very important for everyone at the moment. It was tough but I had my family, so it was fine for me." (ANI)