Thu, 26 Mar 2020

International

Spain's coronavirus death toll hits 3,434, overtakes China

Spain's coronavirus toll overtook that of China on Wednesday, rising to 3,434 after another 738 people died as Madrid announced ...

World's prisons facing coronavirus crisis

COVID-19 has begun to strike in prisons, jails and immigration detention centres, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet ...

Dow Jones and Standard and Poors 500 add to recent gains

NEW YORK, New York - Selling on Wall Street appears to have been stemmed for now as investors with traders ...

Coronavirus reaches Royal Family, Prince Charles diagnosed

LONDON, UK - Prince Charles on Wednesday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is working from home with ...

Trump organization may need to be sacrificed to save lives

NEW YORK, New York - There are two industries that stand to lose more from a prolongation of current lockdowns ...

UN wants parties in conflict zones to lay down guns to attack Covid-19

NEW YORK, New York - Parties in conflict across the world are being asked to set their guns aside for ...

Business

Inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race breaks record

Sunday's inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race is believed to be the most-viewed esports event in U.S. television history.Denny ...

Japanese stocks lead Asian markets higher with 8% gain

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia recovered a lot of lost ground on Wednesday, the biggest mover being the Japanese ...

New Zealand takes first steps to shore up economy

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - Urgent legislation has been passed by the New Zealand government to support the package of economic ...

Top rating agency warns of serious downturn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - COVID-19 has created a worldwide economic tsunami and the global economy is engulfed in a ...

Regulators to take no action on Infosys claims

BENGALURU, Karnataka, India - IT software major Infosys said on Tuesday the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) has given ...

