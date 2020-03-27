Fri, 27 Mar 2020

London hospitals are overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients

London hospitals are overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients, the head of an organisation representing bosses in the state-run National Health Service ...

Deaths in Spain from Coronavirus now exceed 4,000

MADRID, Spain - There has been a dramatic 19% rise in coronavirus deaths in Spain in just 24 hours.655 people ...

U.S. Congress moves step closer to passing aid package

WASHINGTON, DC- The Senate on Wednesday finally passed the $2 trillion anti-coronavirus bill designed to support individuals and corporations through ...

World's prisons facing coronavirus crisis

COVID-19 has begun to strike in prisons, jails and immigration detention centres, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet ...

Coronavirus reaches Royal Family, Prince Charles diagnosed

LONDON, UK - Prince Charles on Wednesday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is working from home with ...

Trump organization may need to be sacrificed to save lives

NEW YORK, New York - There are two industries that stand to lose more from a prolongation of current lockdowns ...

Buyers weigh back into Wall Street, Dow jumps 1,341 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S., stocks soared again on Thursday, maintaining their upward trajectory of recent days.This despite last ...

Greenback loses lustre as stocks roar back into favour

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.,S. dollar was continuing its recent correction on Friday, losing ground to the major currencies across ...

Tens of billions of dollars earmarked to prop up Singapore economy

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Thursday an additional stimulus package worth $48 billion (Singapore dollars) ...

Inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race breaks record

Sunday's inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race is believed to be the most-viewed esports event in U.S. television history.Denny ...

New Zealand takes first steps to shore up economy

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - Urgent legislation has been passed by the New Zealand government to support the package of economic ...

