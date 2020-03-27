Fri, 27 Mar 2020

International

Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

PanARMENIAN.Net - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has contracted the novel coronavirus, according to a tweet he posted on Friday, ...

Indiana man arrested for child exploitation after Australian alert

CANBERRA, Australia - A 35 year old American man has been arrested and charged in the U.S. over alleged child ...

Pell prosecution in even more precise terms

This article attempts to get more precision on the conduct of the case against Cardinal George Pell, who is serving ...

London hospitals are overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients

London hospitals are overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients, the head of an organisation representing bosses in the state-run National Health Service ...

Deaths in Spain from Coronavirus now exceed 4,000

MADRID, Spain - There has been a dramatic 19% rise in coronavirus deaths in Spain in just 24 hours.655 people ...

U.S. Congress moves step closer to passing aid package

WASHINGTON, DC- The Senate on Wednesday finally passed the $2 trillion anti-coronavirus bill designed to support individuals and corporations through ...

Business

Australian shares tumble 5%, Japan rises nearly 4%

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares were decidedly mixed across Asia on Friday. In Japan they soared in value. In Australia they ...

Multi-billion dollar relief package passed by parliament in Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Parliament on Thursday evening passed a $40 billion emergency package to help countries and their ...

Buyers weigh back into Wall Street, Dow jumps 1,341 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S., stocks soared again on Thursday, maintaining their upward trajectory of recent days.This despite last ...

Greenback loses lustre as stocks roar back into favour

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.,S. dollar was continuing its recent correction on Friday, losing ground to the major currencies across ...

Tens of billions of dollars earmarked to prop up Singapore economy

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Thursday an additional stimulus package worth $48 billion (Singapore dollars) ...

Movie Review

Paisan (Pais)