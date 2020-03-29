Sun, 29 Mar 2020

International

Trump companies to be included in Covid-19 bailout package

WASHINGTON, DC - As part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill signed into law after it passed the House of ...

After finalizing Taliban deal, Trump putting pressure on Kabul

In an extraordinary statement titled "On the Political Impasse in Afghanistan," Washington has admitted to the failure of Secretary of ...

Dozens of sailors on board USS Teddy Roosevelt have Covid-19

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has been heavily infected with coronavirus. Twenty five sailors have ...

China shuts down boders, virtually grounds airlines

BEIJING, China - Despite the lockdown in Wuhan scheduled to end on 8 April, China on Friday imposed a ban ...

British prime minister diagnosed with Covid-19

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has contracted the novel coronavirus, according to a tweet he posted on ...

Indiana man arrested for child exploitation after Australian alert

CANBERRA, Australia - A 35 year old American man has been arrested and charged in the U.S. over alleged child ...

Business

Wall St tumbles despite Congress finally passing $2.2 trillion law

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were sold off sharply on Friday, despite the House of Represnetatives passing a ...

Time to reboot American manufacturing

The coronavirus crisis has turned the fact that we don't make anything in America anymore from a topic for philosophical ...

Australian shares tumble 5%, Japan rises nearly 4%

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares were decidedly mixed across Asia on Friday. In Japan they soared in value. In Australia they ...

Multi-billion dollar relief package passed by parliament in Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Parliament on Thursday evening passed a $40 billion emergency package to help countries and their ...

Greenback loses lustre as stocks roar back into favour

NEW YORK, New York - The U.,S. dollar was continuing its recent correction on Friday, losing ground to the major ...

Tens of billions of dollars earmarked to prop up Singapore economy

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Thursday an additional stimulus package worth $48 billion (Singapore dollars) ...

